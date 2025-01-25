DGGI Guwahati busts Rs 100 cr GST racket; 2 brothers arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has dismantled a major fake invoicing racket involving Rs 100 crore and arrested two brothers, Aniket Sovasaria and Pritam Sovasaria, on charges of GST fraud, a press release said on Saturday.

The Sovasaria brothers, both tax accountants, allegedly ran over 20 fake firms based in Guwahati to exploit the GST system.

They are accused of fraudulently availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 14 crore and passing on fake ITC worth Rs 15 crore, leading to substantial losses for the exchequer.

A senior DGGI official remarked, “This marks the eighth arrest in our ongoing efforts to combat GST fraud.”

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the accused issued fake invoices without delivering any goods or services, enabling others to claim illegitimate tax benefits.

The authorities are now working to uncover the full extent of the operation and recover the lost revenue. The Sovasaria brothers have been placed in judicial custody as the probe continues.