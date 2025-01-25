18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

DGGI Guwahati busts Rs 100 cr GST racket; 2 brothers arrested

The Sovasaria brothers, both tax accountants, allegedly ran over 20 fake firms based in Guwahati to exploit the GST system.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has dismantled a major fake invoicing racket involving Rs 100 crore and arrested two brothers, Aniket Sovasaria and Pritam Sovasaria, on charges of GST fraud, a press release said on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Sovasaria brothers, both tax accountants, allegedly ran over 20 fake firms based in Guwahati to exploit the GST system.

Related Posts:

They are accused of fraudulently availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 14 crore and passing on fake ITC worth Rs 15 crore, leading to substantial losses for the exchequer.

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
View all stories

A senior DGGI official remarked, “This marks the eighth arrest in our ongoing efforts to combat GST fraud.”

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the accused issued fake invoices without delivering any goods or services, enabling others to claim illegitimate tax benefits.

- Advertisement -

The authorities are now working to uncover the full extent of the operation and recover the lost revenue. The Sovasaria brothers have been placed in judicial custody as the probe continues.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Tableau for Republic Day to showcase rich heritage

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam