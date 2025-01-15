Dispute turns deadly in Kahilipara: man killed by friends; 4 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 15: A night of drinking among friends in Guwahati’s Kahilipara locality turned fatal, leaving a 29-year-old man dead and four of his companions behind bars, as reported in a news bulletin.

The victim, Akash Choudhury, a Rapido rider by night, was murdered after an altercation during a drinking session with his friends on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 8:45 PM at a local shop near the Kahilipara Power House.

During the altercation, Akash was severely assaulted and allegedly thrown in front of an oncoming vehicle, worsening his injuries.

Following the attack, one of the accused, Jiyarul Ali, rushed Akash to Hayat Hospital in an auto rickshaw.

Despite their efforts to save him, Akash was declared dead at 9:15 PM.

The four accused Banjit Rajbongshi (27), Jiyarul Ali (28), Debabrat Mallik (27), and Tarun Buragohain (25) were arrested by the police.

According to Jiyarul, the group had been drinking together when Akash became heavily intoxicated.

Jiyarul claimed that he asked Akash to come down from the upper level of the shop, but the situation soon escalated into violence, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the full details of the tragic event and the motives behind the deadly assault.