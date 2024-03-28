Fake gold, counterfeit notes seized

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: The Fatasil Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday in a joint operation resulted in a major seizure of counterfeit currency and fake gold.

The authorities seized a substantial amount of counterfeit gold and fake currency notes during the operation. Among the seized items were two fake gold bars in the shape of boats and counterfeit currency notes in denominations of Rs 500. The total value of the confiscated cash is estimated to be well over Rs 8 lakhs.

Two suspects allegedly involved in the illicit trade were apprehended during the operation in Guwahati’s Datalpara near the Dhirenpara locality. Identified as Bahar Uddin and Jakir Hossain, the individuals were reportedly found in possession of a large quantity of counterfeit currency notes. Both suspects have been taken into custody for further questioning.

The operation was meticulously executed, with law enforcement agencies ensuring the continued safety and security of the metropolitan area. Investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the counterfeit operation and to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities to help combat the proliferation of counterfeit goods in the city.