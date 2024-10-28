Pipeline Woes: Guwahati Residents Frustrated by Frequent Water Leaks

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: Residents across Guwahati have expressed increasing frustration and concern over the frequent ruptures in the water pipelines managed by the Guwahati Jal Board. The situation has led to severe inconvenience, with the most recent incident occurring on Saturday in Fatasil Ambari, where a water-carrying pipe burst, leading to a significant loss of water and disruption in supply. In recent days, similar pipe bursts have been reported in other areas of the city, including Zoo Road and Dighalipukhuri, prompting the community to question both the quality of the pipes and the commitment of the Guwahati Jal Board to ensuring a steady and efficient water supply.

The frequent leaks and subsequent wastage of water have become a growing concern for residents, who feel that the recurring incidents point to potential issues with the materials used in the pipelines or to possible oversight on the part of the Guwahati Jal Board. A resident of Zoo Road, a location that has experienced multiple pipe-related incidents, voiced frustration with the Jal Board’s response to reports of leaks. “Whenever we inform them about a water leak, the Jal Board’s workers respond by saying it’s due to flushing and testing. They say that water is wasted when the public doesn’t inform them, but if they know these leaks can occur, why not have workers monitoring these areas to address the problem immediately?”

This concern about the Jal Board’s maintenance practices is shared by many residents, who feel that despite repeated complaints, adequate measures are not being taken to prevent further leaks. The residents argue that deploying workers to monitor potential leak points during flushing and testing operations would allow for quick intervention and less wastage of water. They say that while they have alerted the Jal Board multiple times, the responses have yet to fully resolve the underlying issues, leaving communities to deal with the consequences of an unreliable water supply.

The frequent pipe bursts have led some to speculate that the pipes being used might not be suitable for the high volume and pressure they carry. Others point to possible structural issues within the supply system itself, suggesting that comprehensive repairs or upgrades may be necessary to prevent further leaks. For now, the affected residents are hoping for a timely resolution that will address both the immediate issue of water loss and the long-term reliability of their water supply.