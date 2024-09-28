GJB disrupts water supply in Guwahati due to ongoing repair work

26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) has announced a temporary interruption in water supply for certain areas in the city due to ongoing leakage rectification work near Latasil Field, a press release said on Saturday.

In a post shared on the micro-blogging platform X, the Jal Board informed residents that water supply would be disrupted on 28th and 29th September 2024 in the DMA RH006, RH007, and RH009 areas, covering localities such as Latashil, Barowari, Silpukhuri, and Panbazar.

The GJB wrote, “We seek to inform our esteemed consumers that water supply will be interrupted on 28.9.24 and 29.9.24 in DMA RH006,RH007, RH009 having areas namely Latashil, Barowari, Silpukhuri, Panbazar etc. owing to ongoing leakage rectification work near Latasil field.”

The water supply is expected to resume tentatively by 30th September 2024, following the completion of the repair work.

The Jal Board has further expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused and has thanked consumers for their cooperation and understanding during this period.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and store adequate water in advance to manage the temporary disruption.

“Water supply shall resume tentatively on 30.9.24 post completion of the rectification work.Inconvenience caused is highly regretted . Thank you for your cooperation and understanding”, the GJB added.

