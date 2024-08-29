GMC launches ‘Your Click Can Clean’ initiative, urges citizens to report on WhatsApp

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched an initiative aimed at involving citizens in the fight against garbage accumulation in the city, the corporation announced on Thursday.

Under the slogan “Your Click Can Clean!”, the GMC has encouraged residents to actively participate in maintaining cleanliness by reporting instances of garbage piling up in any part of Guwahati.

Citizens are invited to simply snap a photo of any garbage they spot around the city and send it via WhatsApp to the dedicated GMC number: 88110 07000.

The GMC on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Your Click can help keep Guwahati Clean! GMC urges citizens to share photos of garbage accumulated anywhere in the city on our WhatsApp number 8811007000 for prompt cleaning.”

Let’s join hand to make Guwahati garbage free. Together, we can make a difference. pic.twitter.com/ESm85uxewb — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) August 29, 2024

Once the photo is received, the GMC will assure prompt action to address the issue, ensuring that the garbage is swiftly cleaned up.

This initiative is a part of GMC’s broader campaign titled “Safai Apnao, Bimaari Hatao” aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene across Guwahati.

“Let’s join hand to make Guwahati garbage free. Together, we can make a difference”, it further added.