30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

GMC urges citizens to keep city clean, share photos on WhatsApp

GMC wrote, "Clean Drains, Clean Guwahati! Sharing a “Before & After” image of drain cleaning operations undertaken by GMC at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, Ulubari. GMC urges citizens to kindly not dump garbage in drains."

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has called on citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean, the corporation officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, the GMC shared a striking “Before & After” image of drain cleaning efforts at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, and Ulubari.

GMC wrote, “Clean Drains, Clean Guwahati! Sharing a “Before & After” image of drain cleaning operations undertaken by GMC at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, Ulubari. GMC urges citizens to kindly not dump garbage in drains.”

The corporation urged residents not to dump garbage in drains, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean drainage system to prevent waterlogging.

To further involve the public, GMC encouraged citizens to share photos of any garbage accumulation they notice across the city via WhatsApp on 8811007000 for prompt action.

- Advertisement -

“Your Click can help keep Guwahati Clean!
GMC urges citizens to share photos of garbage accumulated anywhere in the city on our WhatsApp number 8811007000 for prompt cleaning”, GMC added, highlighting the need for community involvement.

The corporation also reminded residents to dispose of waste properly by handing it over to authorized solid waste management agencies.

Furthermore, GMC stressed that keeping Guwahati clean is a collective effort, urging everyone to contribute to building a cleaner, healthier city.

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt to allocate Rs 229.955 cr to 31 higher education...

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima