GMC urges citizens to keep city clean, share photos on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has called on citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean, the corporation officials informed on Wednesday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, the GMC shared a striking “Before & After” image of drain cleaning efforts at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, and Ulubari.

GMC wrote, “Clean Drains, Clean Guwahati! Sharing a “Before & After” image of drain cleaning operations undertaken by GMC at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, Ulubari. GMC urges citizens to kindly not dump garbage in drains.”

Sharing a “Before & After” image of drain cleaning operations undertaken by GMC at Borthakur Mill Road, South Sarania, Ulubari. GMC urges citizens to kindly not dump garbage in drains. #SafaiApnaoBimaariBhagao #SwachhBharatMissionUrba pic.twitter.com/I8U91pga8a — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) September 4, 2024

The corporation urged residents not to dump garbage in drains, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean drainage system to prevent waterlogging.

To further involve the public, GMC encouraged citizens to share photos of any garbage accumulation they notice across the city via WhatsApp on 8811007000 for prompt action.

“Your Click can help keep Guwahati Clean!

GMC urges citizens to share photos of garbage accumulated anywhere in the city on our WhatsApp number 8811007000 for prompt cleaning”, GMC added, highlighting the need for community involvement.

GMC urges citizens to share photos of garbage accumulated anywhere in the city on our WhatsApp number 8811007000 for prompt cleaning.#SafaiApnaoBimariBhagao #SwachhBharatMission #IndiaVsGarbage #SwachhSurvekshan2024 pic.twitter.com/eqEAplzYEq — Guwahati Municipal Corporation (@gmc_guwahati) September 4, 2024

The corporation also reminded residents to dispose of waste properly by handing it over to authorized solid waste management agencies.

Furthermore, GMC stressed that keeping Guwahati clean is a collective effort, urging everyone to contribute to building a cleaner, healthier city.