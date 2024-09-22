GMC organizes cyclothon to mark World Rivers Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: In a bid to promote environmental awareness and the importance of keeping water bodies clean, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized a Cyclothon from Dighalipukhuri to Haryana Bhawan this morning, the corporation announced on Sunday.

The event was a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, coinciding with the celebration of World Rivers Day.

The cycle rally aimed to highlight the urgent need to protect and preserve the city’s water bodies, particularly the Bharalu River, which has been struggling with pollution issues.

The GMC stated on the micro-blogging site X, “Our Guwahati, Our Responsibility!” emphasizing the collective role of citizens in maintaining the city’s natural resources.

Additionally, the event witnessed the participation of senior GMC officials, young boys and girls, and numerous enthusiastic citizens of Guwahati, all united by a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

The rally highlighted the message that clean rivers are essential not just for the environment but for the health and well-being of the entire community.

The participants cycled through the heart of the city, drawing attention to the need for sustainable practices that prevent water pollution.

“The Cycle Rally was aimed at raising awareness about the imperative need to keep our water bodies clean”, GMC added.