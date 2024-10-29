GMC takes firm action against drain blockages, imposes Rs 1 lakh fine

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has cracked down on improper waste disposal practices that lead to severe drain blockages and exacerbate flooding in the city, the corporation informed on Tuesday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, GMC highlighted its actions to address the issue, noting that it imposed a Rs 1,00,000 fine on a construction company responsible for obstructing drainage with construction and demolition (C&D) materials on Santanu Das Path in Ward No. 30.

The GMC’s post also highlighted the pressing issue of blocked drains in Guwahati, calling it a “serious offence” with potentially dangerous repercussions for residents.

According to the corporation, plastic bottles and household waste are the top contributors to drainage clogs, with a recent incident in Paltan Bazar highlighting the extent of the problem.

Additionally, visuals from the area depict a major drain choked with plastic bottles, food packets, and other household debris.

Meanwhile, the GMC has urged citizens to contribute to the upkeep of Guwahati’s drainage system by refraining from disposing of garbage in drains.

The corporation has also emphasized that public cooperation is crucial to maintaining the city’s infrastructure and preventing drainage issues that can lead to flooding and sanitation challenges.

Furthermore, as Guwahati continues to expand, the GMC has warned that stricter fines and further measures will be imposed on those found violating waste disposal regulations.