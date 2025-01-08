16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
GMC urges citizens to participate in ‘E-Waste Detox Drive’

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in partnership with the Earthful Foundation, has launched the ‘E-Waste Detox Drive’, a citywide initiative aimed at tackling the growing problem of electronic waste, the GMC officials announced on Wednesday.

Scheduled from January 4 to 12, 2025, the drive will focus on collecting discarded electronic items from households across Guwahati for proper recycling and disposal.

Meanwhile, the Earthful Foundation is working closely with GMC to ensure electronic waste such as old phones, laptops, chargers, and other devices are collected directly from residents.

Additionally, dedicated teams are visiting neighborhoods to pick up e-waste, making it convenient for citizens to contribute.

To further support the effort, GMC has set up several Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centres across the city where residents can drop off their unused electronic items.

These centers are located at strategic points, including Bhootnath West Zone Office, Adabari MRF, Akshar Foundation, South Zone Office, Ujanbazar Division Office, East Zone Division Office, and GMC’s head office in Ganeshguri, among others.

Furthermore, the GMC urged residents to actively participate in the drive, saying, “We urge citizens to join us in tackling E-Waste in Guwahati and help foster a Swachh Guwahati.”

Residents seeking more information about the drive can contact the helpline at (+91 81047 84289) or email (operations@earthful.org).

