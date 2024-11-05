26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

GMC urges shopkeepers, vendors to support Swachh Mission with waste segregation

As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2024 campaign, the GMC has emphasized the importance of a simple yet impactful practice: separating waste into Blue and Green Bins.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has reached out to shopkeepers and vendors in the city, urging them to take part in making Guwahati a cleaner and greener place through effective waste segregation, the corporation informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2024 campaign, the GMC has emphasized the importance of a simple yet impactful practice: separating waste into Blue and Green Bins.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Proper segregation of wet & dry wastes is essential for our city’s health & hygiene. Remember to use the Blue Bin for plastics, paper and glass,etc. and the Green Bin for food scraps and organic waste.”

https://twitter.com/gmc_guwahati/status/1853415437238944024

The GMC has also outlined clear guidelines for waste disposal to help maintain cleanliness and promote recycling.

Additionally, business owners are encouraged to use Blue Bins for recyclable items, including plastics, paper, cans, and glass, ensuring they are clean and ready for recycling.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Green Bins should be used exclusively for food scraps and biodegradable waste, maintaining fresh and hygienic surroundings for customers and workers.

“Join hands with GMC’s mission to build a Swachh Guwahati mission today and show your customers you care about a cleaner, healthier future for our city”, the GMC added, calling for collective responsibility to keep the environment clean.

10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu clarifies Pitri-Matri Holiday applicability for Govt employees, college staff

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali