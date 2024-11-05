GMC urges shopkeepers, vendors to support Swachh Mission with waste segregation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has reached out to shopkeepers and vendors in the city, urging them to take part in making Guwahati a cleaner and greener place through effective waste segregation, the corporation informed on Tuesday.

As part of the Swachh Survekshan 2024 campaign, the GMC has emphasized the importance of a simple yet impactful practice: separating waste into Blue and Green Bins.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the GMC stated, “Proper segregation of wet & dry wastes is essential for our city’s health & hygiene. Remember to use the Blue Bin for plastics, paper and glass,etc. and the Green Bin for food scraps and organic waste.”

The GMC has also outlined clear guidelines for waste disposal to help maintain cleanliness and promote recycling.

Additionally, business owners are encouraged to use Blue Bins for recyclable items, including plastics, paper, cans, and glass, ensuring they are clean and ready for recycling.

Meanwhile, Green Bins should be used exclusively for food scraps and biodegradable waste, maintaining fresh and hygienic surroundings for customers and workers.

“Join hands with GMC’s mission to build a Swachh Guwahati mission today and show your customers you care about a cleaner, healthier future for our city”, the GMC added, calling for collective responsibility to keep the environment clean.