22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Gorlosa inaugurates ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ seminar, highlights cooperatives’ role

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Assam Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, has inaugurated a State Level Seminar and Workshop on ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’, highlighting the vital role of cooperatives in driving India’s development, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The event, organized by NABARD to mark the 71st All India Cooperative Week, took place at the NEDFi office in Guwahati.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “Attended the inaugural ceremony of the State Level Seminar and Workshop on Sahakar-se-Samriddhi, organized by NABARD as part of the 71st All India Cooperative Week, at the NEDFi office, Guwahati.”

https://twitter.com/GorlosaNandita/status/1858776392143696276

During her address, Minister Gorlosa spoke about the history and potential of cooperatives in Assam, emphasizing their contribution to the state’s growth.

She also addressed the challenges faced by the sector and proposed solutions to maximize its impact.

- Advertisement -

“In my address, I discussed the history, potential, challenges, and solutions for cooperatives, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat’,” Gorlosa added.

The seminar, centered on the theme “Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat”, served as a platform to showcase Assam’s progress in the cooperative movement and explore strategies for its future development.

Minister Gorlosa further highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening the cooperative sector as a key driver of economic and social progress in Assam and across the nation.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Pencak Silat team shines in Srinagar, bags 8 medals

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram