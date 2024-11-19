Gorlosa inaugurates ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ seminar, highlights cooperatives’ role

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Assam Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, has inaugurated a State Level Seminar and Workshop on ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’, highlighting the vital role of cooperatives in driving India’s development, a press release said on Tuesday.

The event, organized by NABARD to mark the 71st All India Cooperative Week, took place at the NEDFi office in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Gorlosa stated, “Attended the inaugural ceremony of the State Level Seminar and Workshop on Sahakar-se-Samriddhi, organized by NABARD as part of the 71st All India Cooperative Week, at the NEDFi office, Guwahati.”

During her address, Minister Gorlosa spoke about the history and potential of cooperatives in Assam, emphasizing their contribution to the state’s growth.

She also addressed the challenges faced by the sector and proposed solutions to maximize its impact.

“In my address, I discussed the history, potential, challenges, and solutions for cooperatives, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat’,” Gorlosa added.

The seminar, centered on the theme “Role of Cooperatives in Building Viksit Bharat”, served as a platform to showcase Assam’s progress in the cooperative movement and explore strategies for its future development.

Minister Gorlosa further highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening the cooperative sector as a key driver of economic and social progress in Assam and across the nation.