Guwahati Municipal Corporation Offers 74% Rebate on Water Connection

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a significant 74% rebate on water connection fees for its existing consumers. This initiative is part of GMC’s broader efforts to encourage more residents to regularize their water connections and ensure a more efficient and equitable distribution of water across the city.

The rebate is available to those who already have water connections but have not yet regularized them. GMC officials highlighted that this move aims to reduce the financial burden on consumers, making it easier for them to comply with the regulations and improve their access to clean water.

The corporation has urged consumers to take advantage of this limited-time offer, which is expected to not only boost the regularization process but also enhance the overall water supply infrastructure in Guwahati. This initiative comes as part of a series of measures taken by the GMC to address water supply issues and promote responsible water usage in the city.

Residents are encouraged to contact GMC offices for more information and to avail of the rebate before the deadline. The initiative has been welcomed by many, who see it as a positive step towards improving public utilities in Guwahati.