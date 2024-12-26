15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police bust drug trafficking network; 4 arrested

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station intercepted a truck carrying contraband on GS Road at Khanapara, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on specific intelligence, the team stopped the vehicle bearing registration number AS01RC9841 and conducted a thorough search.

Related Posts:

8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
View all stories

The operation resulted in the seizure of 10 soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 110.81 grams, along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

Subsequently, two individuals traveling in the truck, identified as Raj Kumar Thakur (25) from Madhubani and Sanjeet Kamat (21) from Samastipur, both hailing from Bihar, were arrested on the spot.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Dispur PS acted on an intel and intercepted one truck (AS01RC9841) at Khanapara on GS Road this morning. 10 soap cases of suspected Heroin, weighing 110.81 gms, & ₹5,000/- cash were seized. 2 thugs – Raj Kumar Thakur (25) of Madhubani & Sanjeet Kamat (21) of Samastipur, both from Bihar – were arrested.”

- Advertisement -

Further investigation and interrogation of the accused led to the apprehension of two additional suspects, Saju Rahman Laskar and Amirul Islam, both residents of Dhalai in Cachar district.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the four individuals.

“Further probe led to arrest of 2 more – Saju Rahman Laskar & Amirul Islam, both from Dhalai, Cachar. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India’s economic reforms, dies at 92

The Hills Times -
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals