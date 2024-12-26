Guwahati Police bust drug trafficking network; 4 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 26: In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station intercepted a truck carrying contraband on GS Road at Khanapara, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team stopped the vehicle bearing registration number AS01RC9841 and conducted a thorough search.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 10 soap cases of suspected heroin, weighing 110.81 grams, along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

Subsequently, two individuals traveling in the truck, identified as Raj Kumar Thakur (25) from Madhubani and Sanjeet Kamat (21) from Samastipur, both hailing from Bihar, were arrested on the spot.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Dispur PS acted on an intel and intercepted one truck (AS01RC9841) at Khanapara on GS Road this morning. 10 soap cases of suspected Heroin, weighing 110.81 gms, & ₹5,000/- cash were seized. 2 thugs – Raj Kumar Thakur (25) of Madhubani & Sanjeet Kamat (21) of Samastipur, both from Bihar – were arrested.”

Further investigation and interrogation of the accused led to the apprehension of two additional suspects, Saju Rahman Laskar and Amirul Islam, both residents of Dhalai in Cachar district.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the four individuals.

“Further probe led to arrest of 2 more – Saju Rahman Laskar & Amirul Islam, both from Dhalai, Cachar. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.