Guwahati Police bust gang of house burglars; 5 arrested

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: In a major breakthrough, a team from the Satgaon Police Station under the City General Police District (CGPD) has apprehended a gang of house burglars involved in a recent theft in the Baghorbori area, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested five individuals, recovering stolen items and seizing the vehicle used in the crime.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abu Bakkar Siddiqui alias Rahul (20) of Satgaon, Nitul Ali (26) of Six Mile, Rahul Ahmed (21) of Sarthebari, Najir Ali (22) of Dispur, and Md Sono Ali (38) of Barpeta.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A CGPD team from Satgaon PS busted a gang of house burglars- Abu Bakkar Siddiqui@Rahul (20) of Satgaon, Nitul Ali (26) of Six Mile, Rahul Ahmed (21) of Sarthebari, Najir Ali (22) of Dispur & Md Sono Ali (38) of Barpeta – after they were found to have committed an act of burglary & theft from a shop in Baghorbori.”

According to the Guwahati Police, the gang had burglarized a shop in Baghorbori, stealing valuable items, including two printers.

Meanwhile, the investigation revealed that the gang had rented a vehicle from a local rental agency, which they later used to execute the burglary.

Subsequently, the vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation.

The stolen printers have been recovered, and legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated.

