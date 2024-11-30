22 C
Guwahati Police bust inter-state vehicle theft gang; 6 arrested

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended six suspects involved in the theft of vehicles across different states.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a major crackdown on organized vehicle theft, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station has successfully dismantled an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, the city police officials informed on Saturday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended six suspects involved in the theft of vehicles across different states.

Those arrested include Inamul Ali (29), Lanjonpu Golmer (36), and Rishikesh Singh (38), all from Imphal; Ali Akbar (45) from Thoubal; Ratan Singh (44) from Manipuri Basti; and Md Rustam Ali (30) from Juria.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Dispur PS acted on an intel to bust an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters after it arrested 6 thieves – Inamul Ali (29), Lanjonpu Golmer (36),Rishikesh Singh (38), all from Imphal, Ali Akbar (45) of Thoubal, Ratan Singh (44) of Manipuri Basti, Md Rustam Ali (30) of Juria.”

During the operation, police recovered two stolen vehicles from the gang’s possession: a Bolero with registration number AS01FF7236 and a Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing the number AS01GA6279.

“Police also recovered 2 stolen vehicles – 1 Bolero (AS01FF7236) & 1 Royal Enfield bike (AS01GA6279) – from their possession. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

