Guwahati Police bust inter-state vehicle theft gang; 6 arrested

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a major crackdown on organized vehicle theft, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Dispur Police Station has successfully dismantled an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters, the city police officials informed on Saturday.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended six suspects involved in the theft of vehicles across different states.

Those arrested include Inamul Ali (29), Lanjonpu Golmer (36), and Rishikesh Singh (38), all from Imphal; Ali Akbar (45) from Thoubal; Ratan Singh (44) from Manipuri Basti; and Md Rustam Ali (30) from Juria.

During the operation, police recovered two stolen vehicles from the gang’s possession: a Bolero with registration number AS01FF7236 and a Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing the number AS01GA6279.

