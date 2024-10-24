Guwahati Police Nab Vehicle Thief in Swift Night Operation

HT Digital

Thursday, October 24: In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, Guwahati Police successfully apprehended a vehicle thief, marking a victory in their ongoing efforts to curb crime in the city. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Nayan Das from Sualkuchi, was arrested following a well-coordinated operation by the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD). This operation was initiated by the Basistha Police Station team, with crucial support from the Gorchuk Police Station.

The arrest came after a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of a scooty bearing the registration number AS01FV8029. The complaint prompted a swift response from the EGPD team, who immediately launched a night-time operation to track down the vehicle. Their timely efforts paid off, as the stolen scooty was recovered from the possession of the suspect, Nayan Das.

According to police sources, the arrest is part of a broader initiative to crack down on rising vehicle theft cases in Guwahati. Over the past few months, the city has seen an increase in such incidents, prompting the police to intensify surveillance and step up patrolling in vulnerable areas. The recovery of the stolen vehicle and the apprehension of Das highlights the effectiveness of these measures, offering some relief to the affected citizens.

The operation to arrest Das unfolded quickly after the complaint was registered. The police, utilizing all available resources and intelligence, managed to trace the thief’s whereabouts. The cooperation between Basistha and Gorchuk Police Stations proved instrumental in bringing the operation to a successful conclusion. The police were able to recover the stolen scooty and secure the arrest without any resistance from the suspect.

Further investigations are currently underway to determine whether Das is involved in any other criminal activities, particularly concerning vehicle thefts in Guwahati and its surrounding areas. The authorities are looking into potential connections to an organized group of vehicle thieves operating in the region, as such syndicates have been active in Assam in recent years. This arrest could provide valuable leads for the police to crack down on similar criminal operations.

The swift action by the EGPD team has been lauded by local residents, many of whom have expressed concern over the growing number of vehicle thefts in the city. Citizens have urged the police to continue their efforts to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice and restore a sense of security in the city.

In response to the arrest, a senior police official stated that the department will not rest on its laurels and will continue to make all efforts necessary to reduce crime in Guwahati. He noted that vehicle theft is a major concern for the city’s residents, and the police are committed to curbing these incidents through robust action and improved crime-fighting strategies.

The arrest of Nayan Das comes at a time when law enforcement agencies across Assam are working to increase security and reduce crime rates. With the festive season approaching, the police have enhanced security measures, deploying additional personnel to crowded areas and installing surveillance cameras in critical locations. The focus on cracking down on thefts, including vehicle-related crimes, is a central part of these preparations.

As the investigation continues, the police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, particularly those related to vehicle thefts. They also urged vehicle owners to take additional precautions, such as parking in secure locations and using anti-theft devices, to reduce the risk of their vehicles being stolen.

The arrest of Nayan Das and the recovery of the stolen scooty is a positive development for the Guwahati Police, who have been under increasing pressure to address the rising vehicle theft cases in the city. This successful operation underscores the importance of community cooperation and efficient policing in tackling urban crime, and it is hoped that this momentum will continue in the coming months as the police work to make Guwahati a safer place for all its residents.