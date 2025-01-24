Guwahati Police recover stolen items; 3 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Demonstrating swift action and efficiency, the Guwahati Police cracked three theft cases in the city, recovering stolen items and arresting the accused individuals, the city police officials informed on Friday.

In the first case, a team from Basistha Police Station, under the jurisdiction of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), apprehended Altaf Ali, alias Haru Sunu (20), for stealing a bicycle.

The stolen bicycle was recovered from Patarkuchi, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Basistha PS cracked a case of stolen bicycle when it arrested one Altaf Ali@HaruSunu (20). The bicycle was recovered from Patarkuchi. Legal action initiated.”

In another operation, an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station intercepted a stolen Mahindra Thar bearing the registration number 24BH2670B.

The vehicle, stolen from Amar Colony in Delhi, was recovered from Sarumotoria, and the accused, Jiyaur Rahman from Imphal, was taken into custody. Legal action has been initiated.

“EGPD team from Dispur PS intercepted one stolen Mahindra Thar (24BH2670B) from Sarumotoria and arrested one Jiyaur Rahman of Imphal. Vehicle was reported stolen from Amar Colony in Delhi. Legal action initiated”, the police added.

Additionally, acting on specific input, an EGPD team from Jorabat Outpost, operating under Basistha Police Station, arrested Dipankar Das (26), a seasoned burglar from Sonapur.

He was caught red-handed with a stolen impact wrench near the 12 Mile Area in Jorabat. Legal procedures have been initiated against him.

“Acting on an input, an EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS arrested one veteran burglar – Dipankar Das (26) of Sonapur – after he was caught with a stolen impact wrench at the 12 Mile Area near Jorabat. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police further stated.