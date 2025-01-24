16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 24, 2025
type here...

Guwahati Police recover stolen items; 3 arrested

In the first case, a team from Basistha Police Station, under the jurisdiction of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), apprehended Altaf Ali, alias Haru Sunu (20), for stealing a bicycle.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Demonstrating swift action and efficiency, the Guwahati Police cracked three theft cases in the city, recovering stolen items and arresting the accused individuals, the city police officials informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

In the first case, a team from Basistha Police Station, under the jurisdiction of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), apprehended Altaf Ali, alias Haru Sunu (20), for stealing a bicycle.

Related Posts:

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
View all stories

The stolen bicycle was recovered from Patarkuchi, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Basistha PS cracked a case of stolen bicycle when it arrested one Altaf Ali@HaruSunu (20). The bicycle was recovered from Patarkuchi. Legal action initiated.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1882454384262762930?t=uSkO3o8U2J5g0wVoUZOwAQ&s=19

In another operation, an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station intercepted a stolen Mahindra Thar bearing the registration number 24BH2670B.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle, stolen from Amar Colony in Delhi, was recovered from Sarumotoria, and the accused, Jiyaur Rahman from Imphal, was taken into custody. Legal action has been initiated.

“EGPD team from Dispur PS intercepted one stolen Mahindra Thar (24BH2670B) from Sarumotoria and arrested one Jiyaur Rahman of Imphal. Vehicle was reported stolen from Amar Colony in Delhi. Legal action initiated”, the police added.

Additionally, acting on specific input, an EGPD team from Jorabat Outpost, operating under Basistha Police Station, arrested Dipankar Das (26), a seasoned burglar from Sonapur.

He was caught red-handed with a stolen impact wrench near the 12 Mile Area in Jorabat. Legal procedures have been initiated against him.

- Advertisement -

“Acting on an input, an EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS arrested one veteran burglar – Dipankar Das (26) of Sonapur – after he was caught with a stolen impact wrench at the 12 Mile Area near Jorabat. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police further stated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NIA Special Court sentences two in Assam ABT case

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam