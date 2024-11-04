29 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Police bust robbery gang; 5 arrested, stolen items recovered

As per reports, all four members of the gang, along with the individual receiving the stolen goods, were arrested.

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: In a significant breakthrough, a team from the EGPD at Sonapur Police Station successfully resolved a robbery case in Nazirakhat by apprehending an active gang of robbers, the city police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, all four members of the gang, along with the individual receiving the stolen goods, were arrested.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “In a major breakthrough, an EGPD team from Sonapur PS cracked a case of robbery in Nazirakhat as it busted an active gang of robbers with arrest of all the 4 members of the gang & the receiver of the gang’s booties earlier today.”

The individuals taken into custody include Amirul Islam (41) from Dhing, Mustafizur Rahman (29) from Moirabari, Chandan Das (44) from Panjabari, Mojibur Rahman (50) from Nagaon, and Moinul Haque (24) from Dhing, who is the receiver.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Chandan Das had pinpointed a residence in Panjabari for a burglary and subsequently contacted the other gang members to execute the plan, which was ultimately thwarted.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Amirul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman were intercepted near the Sonapur Toll Gate while returning from two unsuccessful theft attempts in Biswanath Chariali.

Meanwhile, the receiver, Moinul Haque, operates a jewelry shop in the Dhing market, which was thoroughly searched, leading to the seizure of several suspected stolen valuables.

The seizure items include 34.82 grams of loose gold, 6 silver chains, 4 silver anklets, 19 silver necklaces, 19 silver anklets, 2 bangles, 1 pair of gold earrings, 16 pairs of silver earrings, 17 pieces of silver armlets, 1 box of silver rings weighing 456 grams, 1 box of silver anklets weighing 821 grams, 1 box of silver necklaces weighing 207 grams, 2 boxes of silver items weighing 771 grams and 383 grams as well as Rs 24,200 in cash.

Additionally, a Scorpio car (AS01EK1962), a Baleno car (AS 11V6300), seven mobile phones, and other items utilized in the commission of the crimes were also confiscated.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces Rs 278-cr Ekta Mall in Guwahati by 2025

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India