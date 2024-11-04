Guwahati Police bust robbery gang; 5 arrested, stolen items recovered

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: In a significant breakthrough, a team from the EGPD at Sonapur Police Station successfully resolved a robbery case in Nazirakhat by apprehending an active gang of robbers, the city police officials informed on Monday.

As per reports, all four members of the gang, along with the individual receiving the stolen goods, were arrested.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “In a major breakthrough, an EGPD team from Sonapur PS cracked a case of robbery in Nazirakhat as it busted an active gang of robbers with arrest of all the 4 members of the gang & the receiver of the gang’s booties earlier today.”

Arrested robbers are –



1/7 pic.twitter.com/j1O9GjofFR — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) November 3, 2024

The individuals taken into custody include Amirul Islam (41) from Dhing, Mustafizur Rahman (29) from Moirabari, Chandan Das (44) from Panjabari, Mojibur Rahman (50) from Nagaon, and Moinul Haque (24) from Dhing, who is the receiver.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Chandan Das had pinpointed a residence in Panjabari for a burglary and subsequently contacted the other gang members to execute the plan, which was ultimately thwarted.

Additionally, Amirul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman were intercepted near the Sonapur Toll Gate while returning from two unsuccessful theft attempts in Biswanath Chariali.

Meanwhile, the receiver, Moinul Haque, operates a jewelry shop in the Dhing market, which was thoroughly searched, leading to the seizure of several suspected stolen valuables.

The seizure items include 34.82 grams of loose gold, 6 silver chains, 4 silver anklets, 19 silver necklaces, 19 silver anklets, 2 bangles, 1 pair of gold earrings, 16 pairs of silver earrings, 17 pieces of silver armlets, 1 box of silver rings weighing 456 grams, 1 box of silver anklets weighing 821 grams, 1 box of silver necklaces weighing 207 grams, 2 boxes of silver items weighing 771 grams and 383 grams as well as Rs 24,200 in cash.

Additionally, a Scorpio car (AS01EK1962), a Baleno car (AS 11V6300), seven mobile phones, and other items utilized in the commission of the crimes were also confiscated.