Guwahati
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Guwahati Police crackdown on cattle smuggling; 2 arrests made

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: In a significant effort to combat cattle smuggling, the Guwahati Police reported two significant interceptions, the city police officials informed on Sunday.

In the early hours of this morning, a team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station halted a truck (AS01DD8109) at Jorabat Crossing, which was attempting to transport 34 live cattle into Meghalaya.

The police officials arrested two individuals, Saiful Ali and Rubul Ali, both from Mukalmua, and initiated legal proceedings against them.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted one truck (AS01DD8109) at Jorabat Crossing after it tried to smuggle 34 live cattle onto Meghalaya early this morning. 2 smugglers – Saiful Ali & Rubul Ali, both from Mukalmua – have been arrested. Legal action initiated.”

The night before, a WGPD team from the Jalukbari Outpost intercepted another truck (AS01RC2844) at the Saraighat Bridge, discovering 27 live cattle inside.

The driver, Sabirul Alom from Sipajhar, was taken into custody, with legal actions also initiated.

“A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP intercepted one truck (AS01RC2844) at Saraighat bridge while it was trying to smuggle 27 live cattle last night. One Sabirul Alom of Sipajhar has been arrested. Legal action initiated”, the Guwahati Police added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
PM Modi reassures rhino conservation; poaching drops by 86% in Assam

The Hills Times -
