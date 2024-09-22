Guwahati Police crackdown on cattle smuggling; 2 arrests made

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: In a significant effort to combat cattle smuggling, the Guwahati Police reported two significant interceptions, the city police officials informed on Sunday.

In the early hours of this morning, a team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station halted a truck (AS01DD8109) at Jorabat Crossing, which was attempting to transport 34 live cattle into Meghalaya.

The police officials arrested two individuals, Saiful Ali and Rubul Ali, both from Mukalmua, and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The night before, a WGPD team from the Jalukbari Outpost intercepted another truck (AS01RC2844) at the Saraighat Bridge, discovering 27 live cattle inside.

The driver, Sabirul Alom from Sipajhar, was taken into custody, with legal actions also initiated.

