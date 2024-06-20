29 C
Guwahati Students Express Frustration Over Delay in UG Admissions Merit List

The Hills Times
June 20, Thursday:
HT Digital

June 20, Thursday: Students in Guwahati have recently raised significant concerns regarding the delay in the release of the undergraduate admissions merit list, citing frustration over the prolonged uncertainty surrounding their academic futures. The delay, which has sparked anxieties among aspirants and their families, stems from logistical challenges faced by the university administration, compounded by procedural bottlenecks.

Expressing their dismay, several students emphasized the critical impact of the delayed merit list on their career plans, with some highlighting the distress caused by the prolonged wait. Many hopefuls have been eagerly anticipating the merit list to determine their admission status and plan accordingly for the upcoming academic year.

The delay has prompted calls from student organizations and concerned individuals for swift resolution and transparency in the admission process. They argue that timely dissemination of admission results is crucial for students to make informed decisions about their future academic endeavors.

University officials have acknowledged the situation, attributing the delay to unforeseen circumstances and assuring applicants that every effort is being made to expedite the process. They have pledged to prioritize transparency and effective communication moving forward, aiming to alleviate the anxieties of the student community.

Meanwhile, prospective students and their families continue to anxiously await the release of the merit list, hopeful for a prompt resolution to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their admissions status.

