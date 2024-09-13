33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Guwahati to become hub for National, International exhibitions: CM

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X revealed that the state is in the process of constructing one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres, boasting a seating capacity of 5,000. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2025.

GuwahatiAssamInternational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Assam Government has outlined plans to transform Guwahati into a premier venue for national and international exhibitions, with key developments aimed at boosting the city’s prominence as a major event destination, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X revealed that the state is in the process of constructing one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres, boasting a seating capacity of 5,000. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2025.

Sarma wrote, “We want to establish Guwahati as the preferred venue for national and international exhibitions. Assam is building one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres with a 5,000 seating capacity. This should be ready by early 2025. I inspected its construction today.”

The Chief Minister further visited Khanapara to inspect the ongoing construction of the 5,000-seater state-of-the-art auditorium, reaffirming the government’s dedication to the project’s timely completion.

Additionally, this new facility will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure, making Guwahati a strategic hub for hosting large-scale conferences, exhibitions, and global summits.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt highlights Jal Jeevan Mission success; beneficiary expresses gratitude

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India