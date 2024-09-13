Guwahati to become hub for National, International exhibitions: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Assam Government has outlined plans to transform Guwahati into a premier venue for national and international exhibitions, with key developments aimed at boosting the city’s prominence as a major event destination, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X revealed that the state is in the process of constructing one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres, boasting a seating capacity of 5,000. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2025.

Sarma wrote, “We want to establish Guwahati as the preferred venue for national and international exhibitions. Assam is building one of Eastern India’s largest convention centres with a 5,000 seating capacity. This should be ready by early 2025. I inspected its construction today.”

The Chief Minister further visited Khanapara to inspect the ongoing construction of the 5,000-seater state-of-the-art auditorium, reaffirming the government’s dedication to the project’s timely completion.

Additionally, this new facility will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure, making Guwahati a strategic hub for hosting large-scale conferences, exhibitions, and global summits.