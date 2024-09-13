Manipur Police recover arms, ammunition in Churachandpur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, the security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations in vulnerable hill and valley districts, recovering a cache of weapons, the state police announced on Friday.

The operations, aimed at enhancing security and maintaining law and order in fringe areas, yielded a major arms haul in the Shejang region of Churachandpur district.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.”

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations the following items were recovered:



i.01 (one) Rocket 7.5 feet, 01 (one) Modified M-16 rifle, 01 (one) Large size… pic.twitter.com/iAfADo0HR6 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 12, 2024

Among the items recovered were a Rocket, 7.5 feet in length, a Modified M-16 rifle, a Large-sized country-made mortar, a Medium-sized country-made mortar, three Medium bomb launchers, four Bomb launchers, and three Country-made mortar bombs.

