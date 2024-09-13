33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police recover arms, ammunition in Churachandpur

The operations, aimed at enhancing security and maintaining law and order in fringe areas, yielded a major arms haul in the Shejang region of Churachandpur district.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms, the security forces in Manipur conducted extensive search operations in vulnerable hill and valley districts, recovering a cache of weapons, the state police announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The operations, aimed at enhancing security and maintaining law and order in fringe areas, yielded a major arms haul in the Shejang region of Churachandpur district.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.”

Among the items recovered were a Rocket, 7.5 feet in length, a Modified M-16 rifle, a Large-sized country-made mortar, a Medium-sized country-made mortar, three Medium bomb launchers, four Bomb launchers, and three Country-made mortar bombs.

“During the search operations the following items were recovered: i.01 (one) Rocket 7.5 feet, 01 (one) Modified M-16 rifle, 01 (one) Large size country made Mortar, 01 (one) Medium size Country made Mortar, 03 (three) Medium Bomb Launcher, 04 (four) Bomb Launcher, 03 (three) Bombs country made Mortar from Shejang, Churachandpur District”, the Manipur Police added.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt highlights Jal Jeevan Mission success; beneficiary expresses gratitude

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India