Guwahati to get 1,000 CCTV cameras; state witnesses infra development

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: In a significant step towards boosting security measures, the state capital Guwahati will soon be equipped with 1,000 CCTV cameras, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The installation of the cameras has turned out to be a critical component of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize law enforcement and ensure public security.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “We are committed to making Assam a safer place, and the installation of these cameras is a crucial part of that mission.”

"Guwahati will soon be equipped with 1,000 CCTV cameras as part of our efforts to enhance security and combat crime across Assam." – HCM Dr @himantabiswa. pic.twitter.com/JcVMnoaoWQ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 10, 2024

Additionally, the Assam Government has made notable progress in infrastructural development, which is contributing to the overall welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister’s Office also emphasized that the projects underway are significantly improving connectivity and enhancing the well-being of citizens.

- Advertisement -

“We have undertaken numerous infrastructural development projects across the state, which have significantly contributed to the welfare of the people by improving connectivity and enhancing overall well-being”, the CMO added.

"We have undertaken numerous infrastructural development projects across the state, which have significantly contributed to the welfare of the people by improving connectivity and enhancing overall well-being." – HCM Dr @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/WRzidQzkTV — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 10, 2024