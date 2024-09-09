32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 9, 2024
Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 9, Monday: Guwahati is set to host the 3rd edition of the India-Japan Education Conclave on September 28, bringing together educators, policymakers, and experts from both nations to discuss new avenues for collaboration in the field of education. Organized by the Assam Education Department in partnership with the Japan Foundation, the conclave aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for academic exchange, research, and development.

The event will see participation from various Indian and Japanese universities, educational institutions, and government bodies, offering a platform for dialogue on innovative practices, knowledge-sharing, and mutual cooperation. Key topics of discussion will include enhancing student mobility, academic partnerships, skill development programs, and leveraging technology in education.

Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, and Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, are expected to inaugurate the conclave. The event will also feature presentations from prominent academicians and experts who will share insights on fostering sustainable education practices and expanding bilateral educational engagement.

Highlighting the importance of the conclave, an official from the Assam Education Department said, “This event is a significant step towards creating a robust framework for educational exchange between India and Japan. It will open up new possibilities for students and educators in both countries to learn from each other and collaborate on global challenges.”

The conclave is expected to facilitate deeper understanding and cooperation between Indian and Japanese academic institutions, thereby contributing to the broader goal of enhancing people-to-people connectivity. As part of the event, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be signed between Indian and Japanese universities to foster student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and academic cooperation.

The India-Japan Education Conclave is seen as an important initiative to promote cross-cultural learning and international collaboration, aligning with India’s goal of expanding its global education footprint.

