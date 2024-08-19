Ranoj Pegu announces 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave scheduled for Sept 28

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has extended a warm welcome to the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave, which is set to take place on September 28, 2024, at KBR Hall, Cotton University in Guwahati, a press release said on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu in his post on X stated, “Let’s welcome the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave on 28 September 2024 at KBR Hall, Cotton University.”

Let's welcome the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave on 28 September 2024 at KBR Hall, Cotton University. This conclave is focused on the vibrant student community from the North East States of India. Join and learn about the opportunities in Japan. Visit https://t.co/CAKhigLYmN… pic.twitter.com/HB6vLERbHz — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 18, 2024

The Minister highlighted the importance of this event for the vibrant student community in the North East States of India.

Pegu further informed that the gathering is centered on the dynamic student community from the North Eastern States of India, inviting participants to explore and discover opportunities available in Japan.

“This conclave is focused on the vibrant student community from the North East States of India. Join and learn about the opportunities in Japan”, he added.

- Advertisement -

Students, educators, and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official website at (https://educon.ijbc.org) for registration and further details.

The 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave is a part of the larger Japan Month initiative, organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Japan in India.