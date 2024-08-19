29 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

Ranoj Pegu announces 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave scheduled for Sept 28

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu in his post on X stated, "Let's welcome the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave on 28 September 2024 at KBR Hall, Cotton University."

InternationalAssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has extended a warm welcome to the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave, which is set to take place on September 28, 2024, at KBR Hall, Cotton University in Guwahati, a press release said on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Minister Pegu in his post on X stated, “Let’s welcome the 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave on 28 September 2024 at KBR Hall, Cotton University.”

The Minister highlighted the importance of this event for the vibrant student community in the North East States of India.

Pegu further informed that the gathering is centered on the dynamic student community from the North Eastern States of India, inviting participants to explore and discover opportunities available in Japan.

“This conclave is focused on the vibrant student community from the North East States of India. Join and learn about the opportunities in Japan”, he added.

- Advertisement -

Students, educators, and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official website at (https://educon.ijbc.org) for registration and further details.

The 3rd Indo-Japan Education Conclave is a part of the larger Japan Month initiative, organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Japan in India.

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3 KPLA militants surrender to Assam Police in Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar