Guwahati to Host Red Run Marathon on September 14

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: Guwahati is all set to host the Red Run Marathon on September 14, aiming to promote health, fitness, and community spirit among its residents. Organized by local fitness enthusiasts in collaboration with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the marathon will see participants from various age groups and backgrounds come together for a day of fun and fitness.

The Red Run Marathon will feature multiple categories, including a 5-kilometer fun run, a 10-kilometer challenge, and a half-marathon for more seasoned runners. The event is open to all, from amateur runners to seasoned athletes, encouraging widespread participation. Organizers have emphasized that the marathon is not just about competition but about raising awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Participants will run through some of the city’s iconic locations, offering a unique opportunity to experience Guwahati’s beauty on foot. The route has been planned to provide both a scenic and challenging experience, with adequate water and aid stations placed along the way to ensure the safety and comfort of the runners.

“The Red Run Marathon is not just an athletic event; it is a celebration of community, health, and vitality,” said one of the organizers. “We encourage everyone, regardless of their fitness levels, to come out and be a part of this initiative.”

The marathon has also garnered support from various local businesses and organizations, who see it as an opportunity to promote a culture of fitness in the city. Several prizes and goodies are lined up for participants, adding an element of excitement to the event.

With enthusiastic support from the local community and fitness groups, the Red Run Marathon is expected to be a vibrant and energetic event, drawing participants and spectators alike. Registration for the marathon is currently open, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up soon.