35 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Guwahati to Host Red Run Marathon on September 14

Guwahati is set to host the Red Run Marathon on September 14, promoting awareness about health and fitness. The event invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: Guwahati is all set to host the Red Run Marathon on September 14, aiming to promote health, fitness, and community spirit among its residents. Organized by local fitness enthusiasts in collaboration with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the marathon will see participants from various age groups and backgrounds come together for a day of fun and fitness.

- Advertisement -

The Red Run Marathon will feature multiple categories, including a 5-kilometer fun run, a 10-kilometer challenge, and a half-marathon for more seasoned runners. The event is open to all, from amateur runners to seasoned athletes, encouraging widespread participation. Organizers have emphasized that the marathon is not just about competition but about raising awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Participants will run through some of the city’s iconic locations, offering a unique opportunity to experience Guwahati’s beauty on foot. The route has been planned to provide both a scenic and challenging experience, with adequate water and aid stations placed along the way to ensure the safety and comfort of the runners.

“The Red Run Marathon is not just an athletic event; it is a celebration of community, health, and vitality,” said one of the organizers. “We encourage everyone, regardless of their fitness levels, to come out and be a part of this initiative.”

The marathon has also garnered support from various local businesses and organizations, who see it as an opportunity to promote a culture of fitness in the city. Several prizes and goodies are lined up for participants, adding an element of excitement to the event.

- Advertisement -

With enthusiastic support from the local community and fitness groups, the Red Run Marathon is expected to be a vibrant and energetic event, drawing participants and spectators alike. Registration for the marathon is currently open, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up soon.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kerala High Court Bans Elephant Transfers Amid Allegations of Illegal Imports

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India