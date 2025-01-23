Guwahati Traffic Police clears 114 unclaimed vehicles, stolen cars

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a concerted effort to maintain road safety and ease traffic congestion, the Guwahati Traffic Police have successfully cleared 114 unclaimed and unattended vehicles from city streets, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Out of the vehicles cleared, 29 were returned to their rightful owners after a thorough verification process.

Additionally, 34 vehicles were handed over to various garages for appropriate action.

The drive also uncovered two vehicles identified as stolen, prompting the initiation of legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, 49 vehicles were relocated to designated parking zones, further enhancing the city’s traffic flow.

The initiative, part of an ongoing drive, aims to ensure that public roads remain obstruction-free and secure for all commuters.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Traffic Police stated, “As part of our ongoing drive to clear unclaimed and unattended vehicles from city roads, Guwahati Traffic Police has successfully towed away 114 vehicles.”