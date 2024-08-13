Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Link Between Jorabat Hills Erosion and Guwahati Flooding

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated concerns about the impact of erosion and deforestation in Meghalaya’s Jorabat Hills on the frequent flooding experienced in Guwahati. In a recent tweet, Sarma highlighted that this observation is not new and has been acknowledged by his predecessors, including those from the Congress.

- Advertisement -

“The connection between the environmental degradation of the Jorabat Hills and the worsening flood situation in Guwahati is well-established,” Sarma tweeted. He emphasized that deforestation and erosion in the hills have led to significant changes in water flow patterns, contributing to the increased vulnerability of Guwahati to floods.

This statement from the Chief Minister aligns with ongoing discussions about the need for stronger environmental protection measures in the region. The issue has been a point of concern for several years, with various government officials pointing out the critical role of the Jorabat Hills in maintaining the ecological balance that affects Guwahati.

Sarma’s acknowledgment of these concerns underscores the importance of taking collective action to address the root causes of flooding in the city. His tweet has sparked renewed discussions about the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate environmental degradation and protect Guwahati from future flooding risks.