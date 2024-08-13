32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Link Between Jorabat Hills Erosion and Guwahati Flooding

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes that erosion and deforestation in Meghalaya’s Jorabat Hills contribute to Guwahati's flooding, echoing concerns raised by previous administrations.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated concerns about the impact of erosion and deforestation in Meghalaya’s Jorabat Hills on the frequent flooding experienced in Guwahati. In a recent tweet, Sarma highlighted that this observation is not new and has been acknowledged by his predecessors, including those from the Congress.

- Advertisement -

“The connection between the environmental degradation of the Jorabat Hills and the worsening flood situation in Guwahati is well-established,” Sarma tweeted. He emphasized that deforestation and erosion in the hills have led to significant changes in water flow patterns, contributing to the increased vulnerability of Guwahati to floods.

This statement from the Chief Minister aligns with ongoing discussions about the need for stronger environmental protection measures in the region. The issue has been a point of concern for several years, with various government officials pointing out the critical role of the Jorabat Hills in maintaining the ecological balance that affects Guwahati.

Sarma’s acknowledgment of these concerns underscores the importance of taking collective action to address the root causes of flooding in the city. His tweet has sparked renewed discussions about the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate environmental degradation and protect Guwahati from future flooding risks.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Landslide in Meghalaya Disrupts Guwahati-Silchar Route

The Hills Times -