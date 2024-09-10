31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead: Protests Erupt Over Suspected Suicide

An IIT Guwahati student was found dead in a suspected suicide, sparking protests among students demanding a fair investigation.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 10, Tuesday: An IIT Guwahati student was found dead in his hostel room on campus, leading to widespread protests by the student community, demanding a transparent investigation into the suspected suicide. The incident, which took place late Sunday evening, has shocked the academic institution, raising concerns over mental health and student safety.

The deceased, identified as a second-year B.Tech student, was discovered by his friends who immediately alerted the hostel authorities. Despite efforts to revive him, the student was declared dead upon arrival at the institute’s medical center. The police were called to the scene shortly afterward, and preliminary investigations suggest suicide, although the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

The tragic death has sparked protests from the student community, who have alleged inadequate mental health support and a lack of responsiveness from the administration. Protesters gathered outside the director’s office, demanding a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death, improved mental health resources, and more stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

An official statement from IIT Guwahati expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the institute is cooperating fully with the authorities. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students. An internal inquiry will also be conducted to review our current support systems,” a spokesperson said.

Local authorities have stated that they are treating the case with urgency and have promised to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts. Meanwhile, students and faculty members have expressed their grief over the loss and called for solidarity to support mental health awareness within the academic community.

