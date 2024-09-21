Kamrup (M) Schools Adjust Timings Amid Intense Heatwave

HT Digital

September 21, Saturday: In light of the rising temperatures due to an ongoing heatwave, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has revised school timings for all educational institutions. This decision, announced by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (M), Pallav Gopal Jha, aims to safeguard the health and well-being of students exposed to extreme weather conditions.

- Advertisement -

Effective immediately, the revised schedule mandates that schools in the district will now operate between 7:30 AM and 12:30 PM. This change applies to both government and private schools in Kamrup (M) and will remain in place until further notice, depending on the weather conditions.

The heatwave in Assam, particularly in Guwahati and surrounding areas, has caused considerable concern among parents, educators, and health officials. Daytime temperatures have soared above normal, with humidity levels exacerbating the discomfort. The early dismissal is expected to reduce the amount of time students spend in the afternoon sun, when temperatures are at their peak.

Authorities have also urged schools to take additional precautionary measures, such as ensuring the availability of clean drinking water, encouraging students to stay hydrated, and minimizing outdoor activities. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in light, breathable clothing and ensure they carry water bottles to school.

This timely intervention is part of the district’s broader efforts to protect public health amid unpredictable weather patterns, with the administration closely monitoring the situation. Further adjustments may be made as the heatwave persists.