LGBIA launches Aviation Security Culture Week 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) is set to celebrate Aviation Security Culture Week from August 5 to August 11, 2024. Embracing the theme ‘Enhancing Passenger Security through Effective Divestment’, this week-long celebration aims to raise awareness and strengthen security practices within the aviation community and among passengers. LGBIA is set to demonstrate its unparalleled commitment to security and passenger safety.

The week will kick off with a spectacular ceremony outside the Terminal area, featuring a grand lamp lighting, opening remarks by DIG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for Guwahati NE region, and a formal oath-taking session. To commemorate the week, an exhilarating 5-kilometre mini marathon will weave through key landmarks such as VIP road and SOS road before concluding at the airport.

The airport will host an interactive quiz competition among aviation stakeholders. LGBIA’s commitment extends to the community with an awareness campaign focused on underprivileged children through educational visits to schools and slum areas, coordinated with local NGOs. Staff members will also captivate passengers with entertaining skits, reinforcing the airport’s dedication to security culture.

The week will conclude with a closing ceremony featuring a prize distribution for quiz winners and a vibrant flash dance performance, celebrating the success of the event and the collective efforts to enhance aviation security awareness.

Commenting on the occasion, an LGBIA spokesperson said, “Aviation Security Culture Week is not just an event; it is a testament to the airport’s ongoing efforts to set the benchmark for security and engagement in the aviation industry. It’s an opportunity for LGBIA to showcase its innovative approach and reinforce its dedication to security, engaging both passengers and the community in meaningful and impactful ways.”