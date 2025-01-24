Man disappears after defrauding over 100 Guwahati residents

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: A scam involving a man posing as a bank representative has left over 100 small business owners in Guwahati devastated, a press release said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ratan Roy, allegedly disappeared after collecting daily deposits from local vendors, primarily betel leaf and fruit stall owners, under the guise of working for The Union Co-operative Bank Ltd.

Roy convinced his victims that their daily deposits were being saved with a legitimate bank, offering them the prospect of financial security.

However, when some individuals tried to withdraw their savings, they discovered the harsh reality: Roy was not affiliated with any bank, and their deposits were not part of any formal financial institution.

Following the revelation, Roy has reportedly gone into hiding, switching off his phone and leaving no trace.

His disappearance has caused widespread panic among the victims, many of whom relied on these savings for their livelihood.

Meanwhile, eighteen victims have already filed complaints with the Geetanagar Police Station, accusing Roy of fraud.

The police have launched an investigation into the case and are urging anyone with information about Roy’s whereabouts to come forward.