Unidentified Body Recovered from Brahmaputra River in North Guwahati

HT Digital

July 25, Thursday: Authorities in North Guwahati are investigating the discovery of an unidentified body found in the Brahmaputra River. The body was recovered earlier today by local fishermen who reported the incident to the police.

The discovery was made near a popular riverbank area, prompting immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams. The body has been sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and identify the deceased.

Preliminary observations suggest that the body may have been in the water for some time, as it showed signs of decomposition. There were no immediate indications of foul play, but authorities are not ruling out any possibilities as they await the results of the autopsy.

Local police have cordoned off the area where the body was found and are conducting interviews with residents and witnesses to gather any relevant information. They are also appealing to the public for any details that might help in identifying the deceased.

The incident has raised concerns among residents about safety and security around the river areas. Local leaders have called for increased vigilance and improved safety measures to prevent such occurrences and to ensure the safety of the community.

The police have assured that they are making every effort to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death and to provide answers to the deceased’s family. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

As of now, authorities are urging anyone with information about the case or who might recognize the body to come forward and assist in the investigation. The case remains open, and officials are working diligently to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.