Massive Fire in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria After Cylinder Blast: Shops Destroyed

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: A devastating fire broke out in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria area on September 23 following a suspected cylinder blast, leading to the destruction of several shops. The incident occurred in a busy market, triggering widespread panic among shop owners and residents in the vicinity.

According to eyewitness reports, the fire started after a loud explosion, believed to be caused by a gas cylinder, and quickly spread to nearby stalls and establishments. Within minutes, the flames engulfed multiple shops, causing extensive damage to property. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, and it took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far, but the financial losses are expected to be substantial, with several shop owners losing their entire inventory. The authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings pointing to the gas cylinder explosion as the cause of the fire.

Local officials have stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols in commercial areas to prevent such incidents in the future. The fire in Sarumotoria has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for shops and businesses that store hazardous materials, particularly gas cylinders.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with many rallying to support the affected shop owners as they begin to assess the damage and rebuild their businesses. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage.