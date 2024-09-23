37 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...

Massive Fire in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria After Cylinder Blast: Shops Destroyed

A massive fire erupted in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria area following a cylinder blast, destroying several shops. No casualties reported so far.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: A devastating fire broke out in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria area on September 23 following a suspected cylinder blast, leading to the destruction of several shops. The incident occurred in a busy market, triggering widespread panic among shop owners and residents in the vicinity.

- Advertisement -

According to eyewitness reports, the fire started after a loud explosion, believed to be caused by a gas cylinder, and quickly spread to nearby stalls and establishments. Within minutes, the flames engulfed multiple shops, causing extensive damage to property. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, and it took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far, but the financial losses are expected to be substantial, with several shop owners losing their entire inventory. The authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings pointing to the gas cylinder explosion as the cause of the fire.

Local officials have stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols in commercial areas to prevent such incidents in the future. The fire in Sarumotoria has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for shops and businesses that store hazardous materials, particularly gas cylinders.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with many rallying to support the affected shop owners as they begin to assess the damage and rebuild their businesses. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage.

6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor Praises BSF for Unwavering Dedication

The Hills Times -
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects