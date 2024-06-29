Minor Trafficked Girl Rescued in Guwahati

HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: In a commendable display of swift action and coordination, a minor girl trafficked from Dhubri and forced into labor has been successfully rescued from Guwahati. The rescue operation was made possible due to the timely intervention of the Society for the Missionaries of Charity (SMRC) in collaboration with the Kamrup M Child Labour Task Force, the Labour Department, and the Guwahati Police.

- Advertisement -

The rescue effort, which highlights the critical importance of inter-agency collaboration in combating child trafficking and forced labor, involved meticulous planning and prompt execution. The minor, whose identity remains protected for her safety, was identified and rescued from her exploitative situation, thanks to the vigilant efforts of the SMRC.

Upon receiving information about the trafficked girl, the SMRC promptly alerted the relevant authorities. The Kamrup M Child Labour Task Force, along with the Labour Department and the Guwahati Police, responded immediately, mobilizing resources to ensure the girl’s safety and recovery.

The successful rescue operation underscores the ongoing commitment of local authorities and NGOs to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and abuse. The rescued minor is now safe and receiving the necessary care and support to recover from her ordeal.

“We commend the swift and coordinated response of all involved parties,” stated a representative from the SMRC. “Such efforts are vital in our fight against child trafficking and labor, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect and support the most vulnerable among us.”

- Advertisement -

The authorities have assured that further investigations are underway to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.