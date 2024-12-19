18 C
Guwahati Police rescue eloped minor girl; boy fakes identity to win trust

As per reports, the boy, who had initially concealed his true identity, falsely introduced himself as Rahul Barman to gain the girl's trust.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: In a successful operation, a team from the Jalukbari Out Post (OP) of the Guwahati Police rescued a minor girl who had eloped with another minor boy, the city police officials informed on Thursday.

As per reports, the boy, who had initially concealed his true identity, falsely introduced himself as Rahul Barman to gain the girl’s trust.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP rescued one minor girl after she eloped with another minor boy.”

https://twitter.com/GuwahatiPol/status/1869609929834975327

The duo had left the city and were on their way back from Tamil Nadu when they were tracked down by the police.

The rescue operation was led by the Women and General Police Department (WGPD) team, who acted swiftly upon receiving information about the missing minors.

“The boy kept his Islamic identity in the dark and faked his identity as Rahul Barman to win her over. The girl was rescued on their return from Tamil Nadu and handed over to her guardian”, the police added.

Subsequently, the girl was found and safely returned to her guardian, ensuring her well-being after the ordeal.

Following the rescue, the boy’s true identity was revealed, and it was discovered that he had deliberately hidden his Islamic background while impersonating a Hindu name to gain the girl’s affection.

The case was subsequently presented in court, and the court has ordered that the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) be sent to the Observation Home in Boko for further proceedings.

“The Honourable Court has sent the CCL to Observation Home in Boko”, the Guwahati Police further stated.

