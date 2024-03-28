NE ‘StartUp & Entrepreneurs’ Conclave kicks off in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is hosting the ‘North East Start Up & Entrepreneurs’ Conclave 2024’ at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati on March 27 and 28, 2024. The Conclave aims to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship in North East India while showcasing the region’s dynamic startup ecosystem, bringing together stakeholders to catalyze investment, innovation, and connectivity. This announcement was made by Arun Kumar Sarma, director general of NECTAR, during a press conference today.

The Conclave was inaugurated online by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This event is expected to draw a diverse audience including school and university students, entrepreneurs, investors, industry professionals, and business enthusiasts. Its primary objective is to channel the energy of youth into constructive innovation and address regional challenges, thereby fostering economic development in the region.

The conclave provides a platform for scientists, technologists, academicians, entrepreneurs, farmers, artisans, and students to discuss various science and technology applications for the socioeconomic development of the North East region. The event features multiple technical sessions covering topics such as technology diffusion, innovation in agriculture, horticulture, food processing, and bamboo sectors, flood and erosion hazard mitigation, geospatial technology applications, ICT, technology development specific to the northeast, and the science-technology-heritage connection in the region. Numerous entrepreneurs supported by NECTAR will gather to share their success stories.

The event is supported by technical partners such as Invest India, Startup India, SABF, NIF-India, and IASST, as well as Organizing Partners IHFC-IIT Delhi, INSA, NIF-India, VIBHA, UBA, and IASST.

Additionally, a Quiz and Debate competition will be held to encourage students at colleges and universities to explore emerging socially relevant technologies for North East India. The event will also feature a cultural function in the evening of March 27, showcasing diverse forms of rich traditional music and dance from the Northeast region.