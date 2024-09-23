Over 200 Trees Cut Down in Guwahati for Government Projects

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: In Guwahati, over 200 trees have been cut down to make way for several government development projects, raising concerns among environmentalists and local residents. The tree felling, which occurred across various parts of the city, was primarily done to clear land for infrastructure expansion, including road widening, new construction, and public utility projects.

While these projects are seen as crucial for the city’s growth and modernization, the large-scale removal of trees has sparked debates about the environmental impact. The green cover of Guwahati, already facing strain due to rapid urbanization, is at further risk with this move. Many residents and environmental activists have voiced their concern over the potential loss of biodiversity, increased air pollution, and higher temperatures as a result of the diminished tree cover.

Local authorities have defended the decision, stating that these projects are essential for the city’s development and will benefit the public in the long run. However, they have also assured that compensatory afforestation efforts will be undertaken to replace the lost trees. The government has pledged to plant saplings in designated areas to restore some of the greenery lost to the development work.

Despite these assurances, many are skeptical about whether replantation efforts will adequately compensate for the mature trees that have been felled. Environmentalists are calling for a more balanced approach to development, where the city’s green spaces are preserved alongside urban growth. As the government moves forward with its plans, the focus will remain on how effectively it addresses these environmental concerns while ensuring the city’s progress.