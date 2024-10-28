Green Guwahati: Students Protest Flyover Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: Students from Cotton University, organized under the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), staged a protest near Dighalipukhuri today, expressing strong disapproval of the recent felling of trees to make way for a proposed flyover project connecting Gauhati Club and Noonmati in Guwahati. The construction, which involves clearing several old-growth trees along this prominent stretch, has sparked outcry from local environmental advocates, students, and faculty, all of whom see this area as an essential green space for the city’s health and heritage.

One of the protesters described the area around Dighalipukhuri as a “green lung” of Guwahati, emphasizing that the dense foliage and mature trees along this route contribute significantly to the city’s air quality. The protester noted that some of the trees marked for removal are over a century old, providing a natural habitat for various bird species and other fauna. “This stretch of the road had several 100-year-old trees that have nests of various species of birds,” he said, stressing that such deforestation could have serious environmental consequences for the area’s biodiversity.

Apart from environmental concerns, the students highlighted the emotional and cultural ties they feel toward Dighalipukhuri and its surroundings, particularly in relation to Handique Girls’ College and Cotton University. The academic institutions, both located close to the construction site, see Dighalipukhuri as an integral part of their identity. A student remarked, “Dighalipukhuri has an emotional attachment with Handique Girls’ College and Cotton University. We don’t want this cherished area, so rich in both natural beauty and history, to be diminished by construction efforts.”

The students argued that while urban development is necessary, it should be achieved sustainably, preserving as much of Guwahati’s natural environment as possible. They voiced disappointment in the lack of an environmental impact assessment by the authorities before proceeding with the project. “We want only sustainable development,” said one student. “The government should have formed an environment cell under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for a thorough environmental study before implementing such a major infrastructure project. However, no such assessment has been carried out.”

According to the protesting students, establishing a dedicated environmental division under GMDA could help conduct studies on the effects of various projects and ensure that development does not come at the cost of the city’s natural resources. The protesters highlighted the importance of balancing progress with conservation, advocating for an approach that supports Guwahati’s growth while protecting its precious green spaces and ecosystems.