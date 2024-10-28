30 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...

Green Guwahati: Students Protest Flyover Tree Felling Near Dighalipukhuri

Cotton University students protest tree felling for a new flyover in Guwahati, citing environmental and cultural concerns over the loss of century-old trees near Dighalipukhuri.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Save our trees symbol. Save forest icon. Tree felling forbid emblem. Stop the destruction of wildlife. Stock vector illustration
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

Monday, October 28: Students from Cotton University, organized under the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), staged a protest near Dighalipukhuri today, expressing strong disapproval of the recent felling of trees to make way for a proposed flyover project connecting Gauhati Club and Noonmati in Guwahati. The construction, which involves clearing several old-growth trees along this prominent stretch, has sparked outcry from local environmental advocates, students, and faculty, all of whom see this area as an essential green space for the city’s health and heritage.

- Advertisement -

One of the protesters described the area around Dighalipukhuri as a “green lung” of Guwahati, emphasizing that the dense foliage and mature trees along this route contribute significantly to the city’s air quality. The protester noted that some of the trees marked for removal are over a century old, providing a natural habitat for various bird species and other fauna. “This stretch of the road had several 100-year-old trees that have nests of various species of birds,” he said, stressing that such deforestation could have serious environmental consequences for the area’s biodiversity.

Related Posts:

Apart from environmental concerns, the students highlighted the emotional and cultural ties they feel toward Dighalipukhuri and its surroundings, particularly in relation to Handique Girls’ College and Cotton University. The academic institutions, both located close to the construction site, see Dighalipukhuri as an integral part of their identity. A student remarked, “Dighalipukhuri has an emotional attachment with Handique Girls’ College and Cotton University. We don’t want this cherished area, so rich in both natural beauty and history, to be diminished by construction efforts.”

The students argued that while urban development is necessary, it should be achieved sustainably, preserving as much of Guwahati’s natural environment as possible. They voiced disappointment in the lack of an environmental impact assessment by the authorities before proceeding with the project. “We want only sustainable development,” said one student. “The government should have formed an environment cell under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for a thorough environmental study before implementing such a major infrastructure project. However, no such assessment has been carried out.”

According to the protesting students, establishing a dedicated environmental division under GMDA could help conduct studies on the effects of various projects and ensure that development does not come at the cost of the city’s natural resources. The protesters highlighted the importance of balancing progress with conservation, advocating for an approach that supports Guwahati’s growth while protecting its precious green spaces and ecosystems.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam to Advertise 15,000 Government Jobs in 2025, Says CM Sarma

The Hills Times -