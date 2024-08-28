Reckless U-Turns on Guwahati’s Flyovers Raise Alarming Safety Concerns

HT Digital

August 28, Wednesday: Guwahati residents are raising alarm over the increasing number of reckless U-turns being made on the city’s flyovers, which have led to heightened safety concerns. The dangerous maneuvers, often executed without warning, pose a significant risk to other motorists and have already resulted in several near-miss incidents.

- Advertisement -

Videos and reports from local commuters highlight the frequency of these unsafe U-turns, particularly during peak traffic hours, when the risk of collisions is at its highest. Citizens are calling on authorities to enforce stricter traffic regulations and install barriers or signage to prevent such risky behavior.

The situation has prompted widespread concern among the public, who fear that without immediate intervention, the likelihood of serious accidents on these busy flyovers will only increase.