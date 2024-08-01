RPF Guwahati Rescues Three Minor Boys from Guwahati Railway Station

HT Digital

August 1, Thursday: the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team of Guwahati, under the North East Frontier Railway’s Lumding Division (#RPF_NFR_LMG_Div), successfully rescued three minor boys from the Guwahati Railway Station. The rescue operation, executed with precision and care, reflects the RPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of vulnerable individuals in the railway premises.

The three boys, who were found alone and in distress, were immediately provided with necessary care and support. Following the rescue, the RPF team coordinated with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to ensure the children’s well-being and proper rehabilitation. The boys were subsequently handed over to the CWC superintendent of the Fatasil Ambari shelter home in Kamrup (M).

The timely intervention by the RPF Guwahati team underscores the importance of vigilance and prompt action in safeguarding minors in public spaces. The RPF’s proactive approach in such situations is crucial in preventing potential exploitation and ensuring the safety of children.

The CWC superintendent expressed gratitude towards the RPF team for their swift action and collaboration. This rescue operation not only highlights the efficiency and dedication of the RPF but also emphasizes the critical role of coordinated efforts between various agencies in protecting vulnerable children.

As the boys settle into the Fatasil Ambari shelter home, efforts will be made to reunite them with their families or find suitable long-term care solutions. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance and support systems to protect children in vulnerable situations.