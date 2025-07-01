31.5 C
Manhunt Launched After Deadly Ambush Claims Four Lives in Manipur’s Churachandpur

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

CHURACHANDPUR, JULY 1: Manipur security personnel launched a massive manhunt after a daylight brazen ambush on Sunday afternoon near K Mongjang village in Churachandpur district that killed four individuals. The ambush, which took place around 1 PM, has triggered shockwaves in the area and increased tensions in the sensitive region.

Reports stated that a Hyundai Creta car was ambushed and was showered with bullets, which killed three men inside the vehicle instantly. A fourth victim, who was a woman, was discovered dead close to the place where the attack happened. The bullet-spattered car and dead bodies were the cold reality of what police believe was a premeditated attack.

The victims have been named as Phalhing (72) of Koite village, Thenkhothang alias Thahpi (48) of Matejang, Seikhogin (35) of Teiseng, and Lengouhao (35) of Chengkon village. All four bodies were taken to the Churachandpur District Hospital morgue to conduct post-mortems.

Initial inquiries indicate that the car was ambushed in a purposeful manner, which means the victims could have been targeted especially. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Churachandpur Police Station, and the police are collecting leads to identify the motive and assailants involved in the attack.

Following the violence, security personnel have initiated intensified combing operations throughout the region to capture and identify those involved. Extra precautionary security steps have been taken to prevent any further aggravation or retaliatory violence.

