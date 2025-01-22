RTA Kamrup (M) proposes e-rickshaw ban; urges citizen feedback

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 22: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) board of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district has proposed banning electric rickshaws on 56 key routes within Guwahati, a press release said on Wednesday.

The decision aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety by restricting slow-moving vehicles on major thoroughfares.

Violators will face strict penalties as per the regulations.

According to RTA Secretary Tamsin Aftab, the board will allow individuals affected by the decision to submit objections or suggestions before implementation.

“Objections and suggestions must be submitted in person or by post at least 15 days prior to publication,” Aftab noted.

Written submissions can also be emailed to the department at (dtosecyrta40@gmail.com) or sent to the RTA office at Betkuchi, Guwahati.

The traffic police will collaborate with the transport department’s enforcement branch to ensure compliance with the new restrictions.

Meanwhile, to aid drivers, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will install signage on restricted routes.

E-rickshaws will remain designated for last-mile connectivity in areas lacking adequate public transportation options.

Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows that Kamrup (Metro) has registered 11,108 passenger-carrying e-rickshaws and 389 cart e-rickshaws to date.

While these vehicles are seen as a sustainable and affordable mode of transportation, the RTA’s move has elicited mixed reactions.

Guwahati’s bicycle mayor, Arshel Akhter, voiced concerns about the decision, stating, “E-rickshaws provide eco-friendly and inexpensive mobility options and create jobs for the underprivileged. Additionally, restricting their movement on major roads is understandable, but doing so on minor roads without strong public transport alternatives is problematic.”

“The real issue lies with the high number of private automobiles, both moving and parked”, he added.

The RTA has further emphasized that written feedback must be submitted within 15 days of the notice’s publication in newspapers.

The proposed ban will affect high-traffic areas, including Fancy Bazar, Bhetapara, and GMCH Road.

A comprehensive list of the restricted routes is also available through official channels.