Topcem Cement Hosts 7th Free Cataract Surgery And Eye Check-Up Camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28:Topcem Cement, a leading Cement brand of Northeast India has been conducting the 7th free cataract surgery and eye check-up camp in association with Eye Doctors- An Eye Clinic & Surgery Centre, Guwahati.

This is the 7th cataract surgery camp by Topcem Cement towards its aim to provide free eye care to the masses.

Rural eye screening camps are being organised by Eye Doctors- An Eye Clinic & Surgery Centre, Guwahati with the primary goal of detecting cataract disease and uncorrected refractive error. A total of around 200 patients are expected to be screened for eye diseases in the rural areas Morigaon and Udalguri over a period of 15 days which started from February 19 2024 by a team of ophthalmologists from Eye Doctors Clinic and Institute, an eye institute & surgery centre, Guwahati. Cataract Surgery for the selected patients will be conducted at the institute. Out of the total cataract cases, Topcem Cement will provide support to 40 patients.

“Topcem Cement is committed towards every social cause which helps in social development and provides support to the poor. In the past also we have taken various initiatives and will continue to do the same in future.” said by Dr Anil Kapur, president, sales & marketing, Meghalaya Cements Ltd.

Free Cataract Surgery, an initiative of Topcem Cement, since the year 2018 stands in alignment with progressive initiatives spearheaded by the Government, both at the central and state levels, such as the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, a government initiative aimed at reducing the prevalence of avoidable blindness in India by 2025.

By providing this valuable service, Topcem Cement demonstrates its dedication to improving the lives of poor and in need people through accessible eye healthcare solutions. It also reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to the eye health of the community, a press release stated.