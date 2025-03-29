Security Forces Arrest Six Underground Group Cadres in Manipur

Among those apprehended were two members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak).

HT Digital

AIZAWL, Mar 29: In a series of coordinated operations across Manipur’s valley districts, state police and central security forces arrested six cadres belonging to different underground groups involved in anti-social activities. The arrests were made over the past 48 hours, an official confirmed on Saturday.

Among those apprehended were two members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak).

The arrested individuals, identified as Hawaibam Ibungo alias Mangi (35) and Pukhrambam Samchand Meetei alias Potshemba (52), were captured from their hideouts in Kakching and Imphal East districts.

Additionally, security forces detained four activists associated with the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from various locations in the valley districts. The arrested individuals included Pukhrambam Rohit Singh alias Kakpa (29) and Likmabam Amujao Meitei alias Lakpa (27) of the KCP (Politburo Standing Committee), as well as Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh alias Naobi (28) of the KCP Taibanganba group. These arrests were made during operations in Imphal West and Bishnupur districts.

During the raids, security forces recovered six mobile handsets, an equal number of SIM cards, and several incriminating documents, including demand letters. These materials are suspected to be linked to extortion and other unlawful activities carried out by the underground groups.

Authorities have registered separate FIRs against the arrested individuals under relevant sections of the law. Further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in subversive activities and potential links to other militant networks. The security forces remain vigilant and continue their crackdown on insurgent elements to maintain peace and stability in the region.