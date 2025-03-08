28.9 C
Two Noonmati High School Students Mysteriously Go Missing 

The students had gone out to sit for their examinations and did not show up at the school, leading their families to take immediate notice.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 8: In a surprising turn of events, two Noonmati High School students named Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain have turned up missing in mysterious circumstances. The students had gone out to sit for their examinations and did not show up at the school, leading their families to take immediate notice.

As reported by them, their parents attempted to get in touch with them but couldn’t establish communication with any of the two boys.

As the worst-fear seemed, they promptly lodged a report of the mysterious vanishing with the police. Their families are badly perturbed as no sign before that the two boys would be missing had arisen.

The families believe that the two teenagers might have gone to Hyderabad. Bikash Rajbongshi had apparently been inquiring from his mother regarding the distance to Hyderabad in the days before he went missing.

Additionally, he had packed clothes and essential documents in his bag before he left home, indicating a potential plan to travel. Likewise, Ali Hussain is reported to have had Rs 10,000 in cash and several documents on him, further fueling speculation that the boys might have gone voluntarily.

The police have now initiated a large-scale search operation to locate the missing boys. The authorities are making their best efforts to get any available tips on their whereabouts.

In the meantime, the anxious families are appealing to the people to come forward with any information that might be useful in tracing the boys.

