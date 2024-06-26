29 C
Guwahati Police rescues 3 missing school girls from West Bengal

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 26: The Guwahati Police on Tuesday successfully located and rescued three young school girls who were reported missing from their school in the Noonmati area of the city.

According to police officials, the three girls were rescued from New Jalpaiguri by a CGPD team of the Noonmati Police Station along with the assistance from the Railway Police Force (RPF) on Tuesday.

 

Allegedly, the trio of girls, who are students at Sunshine Public School in Noonmati, disappeared after reaching the school campus on Monday.

As per reports after conducting an inquiry, it was revealed that the students departed for West Bengal via train from Guwahati Railway Station.

Additionally, the reports mentioned that the girls in Alipurduar, West Bengal, made a video call to their families on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, as the Guwahati Police confirmed the successful rescue of the girls, they took to the micro-blogging platform X and wrote, “A CGPD team from Noonmati PS acted swiftly to rescue 3 minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night with the help of RPF.”

“Girls are being brought back to Guwahati to be reunited with their families. Earlier, the girls went missing from Sunshine Public School in Nepali Chowk”, the statment further read.

The girls’ families were filled with relief when they received news of their rescue, signifying the conclusion of the troubling episode that commenced with their mysterious disappearance from the school premises.

