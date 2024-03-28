World Theater Day celebrated at Surojit Academy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: Surojit Academy observed World Theatre Day on Wednesday.

“World Theater Day” was launched in 1961 by the International Theater Institute (ITI). It is celebrated annually on 27 March by the ITI Center and the International Theater Community.Many national and international theater organizations observed this occasion. The most important of these is the introduction of the World Theater Day message through which, at the invitation of ITI, a person of global standing shared reflections on the theme of theater and culture of peace. The theme of World Theater Day 2024 is “Culture of Theater and Peace. Every year, the theme of World Theater Day is “Culture of Theater and Peace”

“The programme was attended by A Seemanta Sharma, senior fellow from the Ministry of culture, government of India. The Academy has been focusing on acting for the past 25 years. Theater medium has a special role in education. There are many different types of theater in Assam. He is also a member of the Sangeet Natak AcademyBinita Devi, National Tag Research Scholar from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Resource Person of NCRT and CCRT, Government of India, SCRT, Government of Assam paid tribute and greetings to all the artists of the world and spoke on World Theater Day Hardik Sharma, who received a scholarship from the Ministry of culture, Government of India, performed his own play “Sopnon” on the occasion of World Theater Day. Kaustav Chowdhury, Aria Jibran and Ankur Das also acted in parts of the play “Bhagwat Singh” The event was attended by a number of cultural lovers from various areas near Jalukbari who enjoyed the cultural programme of the World Theater Day programme,” a PR stated.