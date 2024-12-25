18 C
Assam Govt invites unique gift ideas for Advantage Assam 2.0

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: The Government of Assam has invited artisans, startups, and creative individuals to showcase the essence of state’s culture and craftsmanship on a global platform at the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

Scheduled for 25th-26th February 2025 in Guwahati, this prestigious event will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Here’s your chance to highlight Assam’s rich culture, craftsmanship, and innovation on a global stage at Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025.”

In line with the summit’s vision to promote Assam’s heritage, a special initiative has also been launched to source unique, locally inspired gifts to be presented to global leaders, investors, and dignitaries attending the event.

Meanwhile, participants are encouraged to conceptualize gift ideas that are:

  1. Compact and beautifully packaged.
  2. Globally competitive in quality and uniqueness.
  3. Locally inspired, reflecting Assam’s rich culture and heritage.
  4. Practical and memorable to leave a lasting impression.
  5. Securely packed liquid items, if included, under 50 ml.

The submission deadline is 30th December 2024. A panel of experts will evaluate and shortlist the entries, followed by presentations.

The selected items will also be procured at market rates.

Additionally, aspiring participants can scan the QR code provided on the official call-for-entries flyer to submit their ideas.

